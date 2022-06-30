Winnebago County discovers errors following Illinois Primary election

WINNEBAGO COUNTY -- After the June 28 Primary election in Illinois, errors have been found by Winnebago County election judges.
It was brought to the Election Office's attention that a clerical discrepancy could have been the cause.
“This type of instance is exactly why we have up to two weeks to certify election results,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.
“We are looking into the potential error, and will work diligently to recount any necessary ballots to ensure the integrity of this election.”