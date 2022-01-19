Winnebago County courts encourage virtual attendance for court hearings due to COVID

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The 17th Judicial Circuit Court continues to encourage virtual attendance for court hearings.
Chief Judge John Lowry urged all attorneys and court patrons to use available online services and virtual court hearing options as permitted in their cases.
Virtual attendance is generally permissible for attorneys and litigants for most court hearings unless a judge has specifically instructed an attorney or party to attend a proceeding in person. Represented litigants should check with their attorney for direction on whether their presence is needed in person for particular court hearings.
“The Court is carefully monitoring its operations in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant,” said Chief Judge Lowry. “We have invested in the necessary technology to offer virtual court options in all of our courtrooms, and as warranted, can easily transition to place greater reliance on virtual court hearings in response to this ongoing pandemic. I strongly urge attorneys and litigants to attend court hearings virtually whenever permissible and possible. This supports public health objectives by reducing the potential for Covid-19 case transmission in our community.”
All persons are required to wear a mask or face covering within public areas of all court facilities. Masks are to be well fit and worn properly covering both the mouth and nose.