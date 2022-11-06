Winnebago County Courthouse closed Monday after weekend fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Court officials say the Winnebago County Courthouse is temporarily closed after a damaging fire over the weekend.
The courthouse, located at 400 W. State St., will be closed on Monday, Nov. 7 after a fire in the basement of the historic building on Saturday.
Officials from the 17th Judicial Circuit Court say all hearings scheduled in the Winnebago County Courthouse on Monday are canceled and will be rescheduled.
One scheduled event scheduled for Monday has changed locations. The Plenary Order of Protection Call of Presiding Judge Donald P. Shriver, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Winnebago County Courthouse, will now be held in Courtroom A of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, located at 650 W. State St., at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Court officials say no prospective juror needs to report per their summons in Winnebago County for Monday. Jurors can call the number on their summons for more information.
The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center and the Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center, located at 211 S. Court St., will remain open and all scheduled hearings will go on as scheduled.
Court officials say anyone looking to file emergency orders of protection in Winnebago County can go to the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center for in-person assistance or use the online request system.
Additional announcements and changes in operations will be posted on the 17th Judicial Circuit Court's website. For scheduling information, call the Winnebago County Clerk's Office at (815) 319-4500 during normal business hours.