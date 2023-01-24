Winnebago County Coroner releases identity of Rockford male body found in Chicago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Thursday, January 19 around 7:32 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called in regards to a natural death at a local hospital.
47-year-old Rockford resident Curtis Brown was determined to have died of natural causes.
During the evening of Friday, January 20, Brown's body was released from the hospital and into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
On Saturday, January 21, a Collins & Stone Funeral Home van was reported stolen from their funeral home property in Rockford.
The van was later found in Chicago during the evening hours of Sunday, January 22.
However, Brown's body was not found inside the van.
During the evening hours of Monday, January 23, Brown's body was found behind a vacant home in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in Chicago.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office was notified of the find and refused to take jurisdiction of Brown's body.
Instead, the Chicago Police Department contacted the Rockford Police Department and requested the assistance of the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office then responded to the 8200 block of Manistee Avenue.
Brown was taken into the care of the Coroner's Office and then was brought back to Rockford where he is currently being held, awaiting a release to a funeral home.
Brown's family was notified of the incident and has been working with an out-of-state funeral home to have Brown returned to his family in Mississippi.
The Rockford Police Department is still investigating the incident.