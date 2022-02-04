Winnebago County Clerk accepting Valentine's Day marriage license appointments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Valentine's Day coming up, some couples may want to tie the knot on the special day.
Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says her office is accepting appointments for couples wanting to get married on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14.
The Clerk's office processes marriage licenses Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Couples should call the office to schedule an appointment and appear together at the County Clerk's Office, located at 404 Elm St.
"Couples must apply to for a marriage license at least one day prior to getting married," Gummow said. "We are excited to serve happy couples and don't want them to miss their chance at a Valentine's Day wedding."
The Clerk's office says couples wanting to get married on the holiday should schedule an appointment no later than Friday, Feb. 11. During the appointment, couples should present a valid ID including proof of age, complete and sign the marriage license application and pay the $40 cash-only application fee.
Marriage licenses are issued after the application is completed and are valid for 60 days beginning the day after being issued.
Couple wanting a courthouse ceremony can go to the Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 W. State St., where regular hours for ceremonies are 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Marriages at the courthouse are done on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $10.
For more information on how to apply for a marriage license through the Winnebago County Clerk's Office, you can call them at (815) 319-4250 or visit their website.