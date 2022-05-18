Winnebago County CASA program looking to grow volunteer numbers

ROCKFORD - Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates (WCASA) will host a "Vision Reveal" event today, May 18 at 3 p.m. in Veteran's Town Hall located at 211 North Main Street.
The event features newly-appointed Executive Director, John Papiemik, outlining the organization's measures to increase the amount of Court Appointed Special Advocate (also known as CASAs) volunteers.
These highly-trained volunteers are crucial to the organization in order to advocate for more than 1,000 children who are underserviced in the Winnebago County Juvenile Abuse & Neglect Court System.
Currently, WCASA can only service the needs of a fraction of the children in the court system, but Papiemik hope that an additional 130 CASA volunteers can be trained to close the gap.
To build awareness surrounding this staffing challenge, WCASA has extended its current national campaign entitled "Change A Child's Story."
The campaign shows the importance of having a volunteer advocate by telling the story from the perspective of a child who has experienced abuse or neglect.
The event will also feature Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and other elected officials speaking about the urgency of increasing CASA volunteer advocates.