Winnebago County board member resigns, county taking applications for replacement

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Winnebago County board seat has been vacated after a board member resigned.
Jas Bilich (R) District 20, resigned to accept a position with Winnebago County's Regional Planning & Economic Development Department.
Bilich has served on the board since December 2018 with a term set to expire later this year. He also served as Chairman of the Economic Development Committee since 2019, according to a news release from the county.
The resignation is required for Bilich to begin working for the County as a Special Project Coordinator.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as a board member, and I’m proud of all we’ve been able to accomplish as a County Board,” said Bilich. “I’m looking forward to working with the department in creating future economic development opportunities in Winnebago County.”
Bilich's resignation opens up a vacancy for Winnebago County's 20th District. The Republican and Democratic central committees have been notified of the vacancy and it will be filled within 60 day.
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli will appoint someone to fill the seat. The appointee must be from the Republican Party and reside in District 20.
Eligible applicants can submit a resume and letter of interest to boardoffice@wincoil.us for consideration. The application deadline is Friday, February 4 at 5 p.m.