Winnebago County Board Chairman addresses issues that Winnebago County is facing

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has outlined several areas where the county can make improvements.
Chiarelli addressed issues the county is facing in his State of the County speech Wednesday night in Loves Park.
In his speech, Chiarelli said that priorities for the county board include public safety and criminal justice.
He told 13 News that public safety not only lies on law enforcement, but on several resources throughout Winnebago County working together.
"Our primary focus in our criminal justice system is, as I described, those seven branches," Chiarelli says. "We have to do our part to make sure they are fully funded in the right capacity so that our citizens are safe."
Chiarelli also told 13 News Thursday that he plans to work with unincorporated parts of Winnebago County as well as some of the neighboring areas.
"We have three different planning initiatives that are coming forward to the county board is our blight initiative to address blight in unincorporated Winnebago County and to review our ordinances and review our process and how we can move quicker to address blight and unincorporated parts of our county," Chiarelli says.
Chiarelli also says he plans to partner with Boone County to address waste and what to do with garbage after it's collected, saying Winnebago County should turn to burning waste for energy instead of taking up land to bury it.