Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winnebago County approves Interim Coroner appointment

  • 0
Winnebago County Seal Web Pic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board and Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has appointed Jennifer Muraski as Coroner to serve in the position until the general election in November.

Muraski was first hired by the Sheriff’s Department in March 2022 to serve as the Director of Operations for the Coroner’s Office, taking on the responsibility of administrative duties and daily operations of the office during Hintz’ administrative leave.

With 27 years of experience in the mortuary business, Muraski will continue to oversee the department while serving as Coroner.

“After all that’s transpired, maintaining continuity of leadership is in the best interests of the Coroner’s Office,” said Chairman Chiarelli.

“I am confident in Jennifer’s abilities and expertise to continue guiding the department during this transitional period.”

“I am honored to be appointed to fill the role of Coroner and I am mindful of the trust that is being placed in me on behalf of the people of Winnebago County,” said Muraski.

“I have worked in both a leadership and management position in the Coroner’s Office these past five months and I will utilize my past experiences as well as build upon this new experience moving forward.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

