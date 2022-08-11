Winnebago County approves Interim Coroner appointment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board and Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has appointed Jennifer Muraski as Coroner to serve in the position until the general election in November.
Muraski was first hired by the Sheriff’s Department in March 2022 to serve as the Director of Operations for the Coroner’s Office, taking on the responsibility of administrative duties and daily operations of the office during Hintz’ administrative leave.
With 27 years of experience in the mortuary business, Muraski will continue to oversee the department while serving as Coroner.
“After all that’s transpired, maintaining continuity of leadership is in the best interests of the Coroner’s Office,” said Chairman Chiarelli.
“I am confident in Jennifer’s abilities and expertise to continue guiding the department during this transitional period.”
“I am honored to be appointed to fill the role of Coroner and I am mindful of the trust that is being placed in me on behalf of the people of Winnebago County,” said Muraski.
“I have worked in both a leadership and management position in the Coroner’s Office these past five months and I will utilize my past experiences as well as build upon this new experience moving forward.”