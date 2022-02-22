 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Winnebago County announces nominee to take over 20th district

winnebago county

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline has an idea who could represent Winnebago County's 20th district.

On a revised agenda released by Winnebago County, John F. Sweeny is listed as an appointee for the 20th district.

The appointment would be laid over for 30 days unless the board votes to suspend the rules and appoint Sweeny immediately on February 24.

Sweeny previously represented the county's 14th district.

Jas Bilich previously held the position before resigning last month after taking a job with the county's Regional Planning & Economic Development Department.

By rule of the county, Bilich's replacement had to be a Republican, and the appointee put before the board would be selected by Chairman Joe Chiarelli from the pool of available applicants.

