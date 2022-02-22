Winnebago County announces nominee to take over 20th district

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline has an idea who could represent Winnebago County's 20th district.
On a revised agenda released by Winnebago County, John F. Sweeny is listed as an appointee for the 20th district.
The appointment would be laid over for 30 days unless the board votes to suspend the rules and appoint Sweeny immediately on February 24.
Sweeny previously represented the county's 14th district.
Jas Bilich previously held the position before resigning last month after taking a job with the county's Regional Planning & Economic Development Department.
By rule of the county, Bilich's replacement had to be a Republican, and the appointee put before the board would be selected by Chairman Joe Chiarelli from the pool of available applicants.