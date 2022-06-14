Winnebago County Animal Services hosts reduced-fee adoption event

ROCKFORD -- Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is hosting a "S.O.S. - Maximum Capacity" reduced-fee adoption event June 15 through June 18.
50 dogs and 70 cats are currently being housed at their facility, 100 animals are in the foster program, and 20 cats are at partnering PetSmart locations.
WCAS is offering adult dogs and kittens for adoption for only $25 while adult cats will be available for just $10.
“We’ve experienced an increase in our dog, cat, and kitten population over the last few weeks,” says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon.
“We’re hoping that this event not only alleviates our rising population challenges, but also allows these very deserving pets the opportunity to find their forever home!”
In order to adopt, you must have an approved adoption application by WCAS.
Adopters also must show a state-issued photo ID and be 18 years or older.
If the new pet is going back to a residence with other pets, those animals but be current with their rabies vaccination and county license.
Applications can be submitted online or in person by visiting the WCAS facility at 4517 North Main Street in Rockford.
All adoptions include a wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations (including 1-year rabies shot), and flea and tick preventative.