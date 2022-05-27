Winnebago County Animal Services at capacity, offering discounted adoption fee

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) have reported that the building is at maximum critical capacity.
The organization's web post states that the kennels are being "doubled up" with 70 dogs, giving the animals limited space.
WCAS is holding a special event starting today at 11am and ending Saturday at 3 p.m:
Dog adoptions will only be $25 for two days, which is only a fraction of the normal fee.
22 of the 70 dogs are available for adoption and can be viewed on WCAS' web page.
WCAS requests that interested parties visit their website to complete an adoption questionnaire.
Winnebago County Animal Services will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.