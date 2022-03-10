 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago Co. Board votes to pass River Bluff tax increase ballot question

  • Updated
  • 0
River Bluff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Commissioners met earlier this evening and decided to pass a resolution that would put a vote on the primary ballot to approve a property tax increase which would help fund the River Bluff Nursing Home Campus in Winnebago County.

The amount levied by the county from 0.445% to 0.1%.

If given the green light, a person who's home is valued at $150,000 would pay $25 more in taxes.

This does not mean residents taxes would go up at this time.

Commissioners would still have to approve that following the election.

The nursing and rehabilitation home in the stateline has been circling a financial drain for the past several years. 

The last time river bluff's tax levy increased was in 1989.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you