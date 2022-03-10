Winnebago Co. Board votes to pass River Bluff tax increase ballot question

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Commissioners met earlier this evening and decided to pass a resolution that would put a vote on the primary ballot to approve a property tax increase which would help fund the River Bluff Nursing Home Campus in Winnebago County.
The amount levied by the county from 0.445% to 0.1%.
If given the green light, a person who's home is valued at $150,000 would pay $25 more in taxes.
This does not mean residents taxes would go up at this time.
Commissioners would still have to approve that following the election.
The nursing and rehabilitation home in the stateline has been circling a financial drain for the past several years.
The last time river bluff's tax levy increased was in 1989.