Windy end of the week leads to a chilly but sunny weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Windy afternoon leads to some showery conditions later today with the chance of some snow showers. Below average temperatures for a sunny weekend.
Wacky Friday:
The Stateline will continue to see some wacky and wild conditions for the rest of the day today. Expect some shower activity during the evening commute, these showers could be heavy at times bringing rain, graupel, and even a thunderstorm is possible. Because of the nature of these showers, some of the area could get hit while others stay completely dry.
A Wind Advisory will also go into effect later this afternoon at 1 p.m. for Stephenson county and 3 p.m. for Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and DeKalb counties with sustained winds to reach 20-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 miles per hour. These gusts may even be stronger under the isolated showers. The advisory is set to expire at 3 a.m.
Saturday will remain chilly with partly sunny skies, temperatures slowly warm to the upper 30s. Breezy conditions stick around as well, the wind won't be as strong as they were for Friday but still noticeable at times gusting to 30 mph.
Overnight temperatures for Saturday drop below freezing and skies remain mostly clear. Sunshine returns for the day on Sunday however it provides little warmth as temperatures only warm to the upper 30s.