Windy, dry, and hot conditions lead to a fire danger

Gusty winds and dry air moves in leading to a Red Flag Warning with temperatures potentially reaching record-breaking territory.
Wednesday morning brings us mild temperatures with many dropping only into the middle 50's. Sunny and mild weather is expected for your morning commute.
Sunny skies will dominate today as the winds start to pick up into the afternoon. Dry air will also move in with relative humidity dropping as low as 20%. Temperatures will also warm up, reaching for the lower 80's. This dry, hot air accompanied by wind gusts near 35 MPH will lead to favorable conditions for rapid spread of any open flames.
Due to the conditions expected, a Red Flag Warning as been issued for the entire area from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Avoid any outdoor burning today and even through tomorrow as winds will remain breeze.
With temperatures climbing into the lower 80's, this brings us close to record breaking territory. Today and tomorrow's forecast highs are expected to break into the lower 80's, not too far off from the records that sit within the lower to middle 80's.
Stay tuned to the forecast to see if we tie or break any records.
Thursday will remain warm and breeze with winds gusting near 25 MPH. Dry conditions remain through Friday with the upper 70's expected to round out the week.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected into Saturday. As that system moves through, it will also drop our temperatures. Sunday's forecast highs are set to just barely hit the lower 50's as we cool off even for the start of next week. A few showers may also slip over into Sunday morning as well.