Windy, dry, and hot conditions lead to a fire danger

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Lake (IN), Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties. * Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&