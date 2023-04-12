 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...Lake (IN), Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake (IL), Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois, and Ford Counties.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Windy, dry, and hot conditions lead to a fire danger

  • Updated
  • 0

Gusty winds and dry air moves in leading to a Red Flag Warning with temperatures potentially reaching record-breaking territory. 

Wednesday morning brings us mild temperatures with many dropping only into the middle 50's. Sunny and mild weather is expected for your morning commute. 

Sunny skies will dominate today as the winds start to pick up into the afternoon. Dry air will also move in with relative humidity dropping as low as 20%. Temperatures will also warm up, reaching for the lower 80's. This dry, hot air accompanied by wind gusts near 35 MPH will lead to favorable conditions for rapid spread of any open flames.

WREX clouds.png

Due to the conditions expected, a Red Flag Warning as been issued for the entire area from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Avoid any outdoor burning today and even through tomorrow as winds will remain breeze. 

coldest records.png

With temperatures climbing into the lower 80's, this brings us close to record breaking territory. Today and tomorrow's forecast highs are expected to break into the lower 80's, not too far off from the records that sit within the lower to middle 80's. 

Stay tuned to the forecast to see if we tie or break any records. 

Thursday will remain warm and breeze with winds gusting near 25 MPH. Dry conditions remain through Friday with the upper 70's expected to round out the week. 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected into Saturday. As that system moves through, it will also drop our temperatures. Sunday's forecast highs are set to just barely hit the lower 50's as we cool off even for the start of next week. A few showers may also slip over into Sunday morning as well. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

