Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect later tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Arctic cold front drops temperatures back into the freezer tonight. Expect very cold wind chills as low as -20° to -25°
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties as well as our Southern Wisconsin Counties of Rock, Green and Walworth.
The advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m Friday morning. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero tonight with a gusty north westerly wind causing wind chills to drop into the 20 to 25 degree below zero range.
Friday morning will be dangerously cold so give yourself plenty of time to start your car before the morning commute. Limit your time outside as frostbite could occur in as little as thirty minutes if skin is unprotected.