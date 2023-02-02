 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Roads
and streets may be flooded. Localized water level fluctuations
possible due to an ice jam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect later tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An Arctic cold front drops temperatures back into the freezer tonight. Expect very cold wind chills as low as -20° to -25°

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties as well as our Southern Wisconsin Counties of Rock, Green and Walworth. 

The advisory goes into effect at 11 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m Friday morning. Temperatures drop into the single digits below zero tonight with a gusty north westerly wind causing wind chills to drop into the 20 to 25 degree below zero range. 

Friday morning will be dangerously cold so give yourself plenty of time to start your car before the morning commute. Limit your time outside as frostbite could occur in as little as thirty minutes if skin is unprotected.

