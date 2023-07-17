Wildfire smoke moves out with sunshine taking over

A cold front sweeps through northern Illinois helping push out the wildfire smoke as sunny skies continue to dominate.
Hazy skies still remain for parts of our Monday. A cold front sweeps through helping push the wildfire smoke out of the area. Air quality still remains unhealthy for those in sensitive groups, but improvements will come as early as this evening.
As you may see some haziness, sunshine will also dominate today as conditions stay dry. Afternoon highs are set to reach the upper 70's as comfortable conditions settle in.
With the smoke moving out, air quality will be back to moderate levels for Tuesday. Sunshine will still be in control as high pressure moves closer. There is a low chance for rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, but Wednesday brings us another dry and sunny day.
A system will approach the area Thursday bringing a chance for showers and storms late Thursday. This is expected to exit early Friday as we dry out once again. Dry and sunny skies follow us into Saturday. Sunday may bring us our next chance for rain.