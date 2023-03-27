Wild weather brings snow and storm threats

Snow, rain, and strong thunderstorms are all in play this week, while temperatures go on a roller coaster.
Tuesday maintains the quiet weather to start the week. After a somewhat cloudy start, the sky clears to sunny as temperatures warm into the upper 40s.
We go back to winter on Wednesday. A quick burst of snow sweeps through during the morning hours. While the snow amounts aren't much, the timing of the event during the morning commute creates travel impacts. 1" or less may fall, but if the showers are heavy enough they could cause slushy roads for a short while, similar to what happened over the weekend. Visibility may be limited during the snow showers. The snow quickly exits by noon.
Temperatures fall to the upper 30s under a sunny sky by Wednesday afternoon.
We rebound back to the 50s Thursday, though that comes with rain showers later Thursday, then possible rain and storms Thursday night.
Even warmer weather into the 60s is possible Friday. The warmer air, however, may set the stage for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and beyond. Details still have to be worked out, but all severe threats may be in play across much of the Midwest. Stay tuned to see how and when our area may be impacted.
We drop back to the 40s Saturday after a little rain/snow mix in the early morning. We may jump back to the 60s by Sunday under a sunny sky.