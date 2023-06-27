Widespread haze takes control bringing impacts to our air quailty

Conditions stay dry and sunny today with thick wildfire smoke moving in impacting our air quality before active weather returns.
Widespread haze will be noticed all day long with smoke from the wildfires in Canada moves in. A thick plume of smoke will push through the Stateline especially into the afternoon.
Air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels for all groups. Try to limit time outdoors today and avoid any physical activity outdoors as well. These conditions will last for a majority of the day with improvements expected into the end of the week.
Tuesday calls for sunshine as the weather stays dry. A few clouds may move in overnight as hazy skies remain. Temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80's this afternoon as we drop into the upper 50's tonight.
A majority of Wednesday stays dry with a chance for showers and storms to roll through late evening and overnight. There is a severe threat just to the west of us into Iowa. These storms may miss us as there is a greater potential for into Thursday.
Starting Thursday there is a daily chance for storms through Saturday. However, each day won't be a washout. These daily chances are thanks to a "ring of fire" pattern that brings multiple chances for active weather over a heat dome.
Sunshine will join us for part of the day on Thursday until a chance for showers and severe storms moves in during the evening. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential. If storms become severe, all risks are possible including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.
Friday also brings a chance for showers and storms, however these chances will be dependent on how Thursday plans out. Regardless, the afternoon and evening may see showers and storms move through and exit into Saturday.
Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest as we move closer to the weekend.