...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Why so cold and quiet? Thank a blocking pattern

We won't see the cool air leave for around a week thanks to a stubborn jet stream pattern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Now that the colder weather is here, we won't see much changing for at least a week. The preview of November weather lasts until next weekend.

We can blame the week-long cool weather on an interesting weather pattern, stretching across the lower 48. 

A Rex blocking pattern developed in the jet stream. This is when high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is north of a cut-off low pressure area. We generally see another low to the south of the high.

The Rex block causes the jet stream to split, and either meander around both of the high and low (near each other), or flow away from the cut-off low pressure to the east. 

This all acts like a boulder or dam in the middle of a river. The water has to flow around the obstruction, causing quieter conditions downstream. It takes a heavier push of water to move the boulder moving, which may take a while.

Our weather pattern for this week acts the same. We get stuck under the cut-off low, which keeps cold air and dry weather flowing into the Midwest.

It will take around a week for this pattern to break down, so enjoy the sunshine and the brisk air in the meantime!

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

