What's the difference between a tornado and straight-line winds?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this weekend, leaving behind damage in several communities. 

The storms that caused the damage entered our viewing area around 4:30 pm in Ogle County. The storms continued to move northeast into parts of Winnebago and Boone County. It can be difficult to tell whether you experienced a weak tornado or straight-line winds, so how can we tell the difference between the two?  

Straight line winds: 

downburst.png

Photo from NWS

It all begins with direction. Straight line winds are caused by powerful convective wind gusts from a thunderstorm. Straight-line wind events can produce winds upwards of 60 mph or more which can cause anywhere from minor damage to severe damage. Damage from straight-line winds flow outward from the storm. Making everything look like a pile of dominoes that have been knocked over. 

Tornado: 

tordamage.png

Photo from NWS

A tornado is a narrow rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Usually, damage from a tornado is less than a mile wide, winds inside these storms can reach over 200 mph. The wind flows into the tornado rather than outwards like the straight-line winds. This leads to more significant debris and an easier way to identify them.  

Rockford Event:  

Even though, community members and authorities reported that they saw a funnel cloud the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago says 80 MPH straight-line winds caused significant damage near Broadway and 9th St. in Rockford.  

Rockford (9th and Broadway).png

Photo from NWS Chicago 

If you look at the picture above, you can see that all the damage follows a straight line rather than skewed all over the place. A more detailed view was provided by the NWS and the drone footage from the Rockford Fire Department as well.  

 

