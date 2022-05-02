What's the difference between a tornado and straight-line winds?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this weekend, leaving behind damage in several communities.
The storms that caused the damage entered our viewing area around 4:30 pm in Ogle County. The storms continued to move northeast into parts of Winnebago and Boone County. It can be difficult to tell whether you experienced a weak tornado or straight-line winds, so how can we tell the difference between the two?
Straight line winds:
It all begins with direction. Straight line winds are caused by powerful convective wind gusts from a thunderstorm. Straight-line wind events can produce winds upwards of 60 mph or more which can cause anywhere from minor damage to severe damage. Damage from straight-line winds flow outward from the storm. Making everything look like a pile of dominoes that have been knocked over.
Tornado:
A tornado is a narrow rotating column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground. Usually, damage from a tornado is less than a mile wide, winds inside these storms can reach over 200 mph. The wind flows into the tornado rather than outwards like the straight-line winds. This leads to more significant debris and an easier way to identify them.
Rockford Event:
Even though, community members and authorities reported that they saw a funnel cloud the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago says 80 MPH straight-line winds caused significant damage near Broadway and 9th St. in Rockford.
If you look at the picture above, you can see that all the damage follows a straight line rather than skewed all over the place. A more detailed view was provided by the NWS and the drone footage from the Rockford Fire Department as well.