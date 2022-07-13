Wet weekend weather breaks up dry stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are within a day of getting showers and storms back in the area. While not a washout, start planning around some weekend rainfall.
Leading up to the weekend, the sunny, warm, and comfortable weather keeps rolling.
Clouds pop up from time to time but our evening stays dry. Temperatures quickly fall into the 70s through the evening.
Tonight, thanks to a clear sky and calmer winds, temperatures drop off faster. We bottom out in the middle to upper 50s. Conditions like these allow heat from the cooling Earth to escape faster, resulting in cooler weather.
Thursday has much of the same: sunshine, low humidity, light winds, and some warm weather. This is thanks to a large area of high pressure keeping our weather quiet. Temperatures rise to the low 80s for another day in a row.
Starting Friday, our active stretch develops. By the middle to late portions of Friday morning, showers and storms are likely. While we avoid severe weather, be ready for gusty winds, quick heavy downpours, and lots of lightning.
The weather attempts to dry out by late Friday afternoon. Temperatures may stay in the 70s due to the clouds and showers.
Saturday heats back up into the middle 80s, with partly cloudy weather. There remains a slight chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly during the late afternoon.
Sunday could repeat Friday's weather: scattered showers and storms possible early in the morning, then lower chances over the remainder of the day. The 70s to low 80s are possible again.
Next week, the weather looks to dry out yet heats up. Temperatures may hit the low 90s a couple times, with muggy air joining in. Sunny weather may resume during the hot streak.