 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet weather holds off until Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0

The wet weather holds off until Thursday night, then continues through Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end-of-the-week storm looks to be slowing up, so we have a little while longer with dry weather. Rain and snow accumulations are on the way after that. 

Through Thursday, look for cloudy and dry weather. For another day in a row, highs warm into the low 40s Thursday afternoon.

Justin Headlines.png

By Thursday night, the wet weather begins. The showers start out mainly as rain, with some snow mixing in the later we go through the night.

IBM long range.png

Snow showers take over by sunrise Friday. Where we see steady snow depends on your location. The Illinois/Wisconsin state line sees snow. A rain/snow mix falls near US 20 and I-90. Near and south of I-88 sees mainly rain. Light snow accumulations are possible near and north of US 20. Southern Wisconsin may pick up a couple inches of snow.

TRIAL future snowfall.png

The showers end by Friday afternoon. We stay dry until Saturday, then Saturday afternoon may see another quick round of light snow and rain with minimal accumulations.

Dry weather resumes Sunday and Monday, then another round of rain hits Tuesday as the weather stays mild. We may see more showers Wednesday then a dry end to next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you