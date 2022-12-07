Wet weather holds off until Thursday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end-of-the-week storm looks to be slowing up, so we have a little while longer with dry weather. Rain and snow accumulations are on the way after that.
Through Thursday, look for cloudy and dry weather. For another day in a row, highs warm into the low 40s Thursday afternoon.
By Thursday night, the wet weather begins. The showers start out mainly as rain, with some snow mixing in the later we go through the night.
Snow showers take over by sunrise Friday. Where we see steady snow depends on your location. The Illinois/Wisconsin state line sees snow. A rain/snow mix falls near US 20 and I-90. Near and south of I-88 sees mainly rain. Light snow accumulations are possible near and north of US 20. Southern Wisconsin may pick up a couple inches of snow.
The showers end by Friday afternoon. We stay dry until Saturday, then Saturday afternoon may see another quick round of light snow and rain with minimal accumulations.
Dry weather resumes Sunday and Monday, then another round of rain hits Tuesday as the weather stays mild. We may see more showers Wednesday then a dry end to next week.