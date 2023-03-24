Wet, slushy snow moves in Friday night

Friday brings the calm before the storm as rain showers will move in overnight transitions to heavy wet snow bringing some several inches.
This morning kicks off with some cloud cover overhead and cooler temperatures. Most locations have dropped into the lower 30's. you may see some sunshine early as clouds will build in through the day.
Most of Friday will stay dry until this evening as another system moves in. Rain showers are expected mainly after 9 p.m. As the rain moves in, temperatures will start to drop causing the rain to transition to snow after midnight.
The entire area will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
This advisory features the chances to see 4-7". Some areas may see closer to 2-5". Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 1.5" an hour potentially leading to higher amounts.
Roads are expected to be slushy early Saturday morning so plan ahead if you have any plans. This snow will also be wet and heavier in nature so take caution while shoveling as well.
The snow will exit by the early afternoon with the rest of the day to stay dry. Sunday will also bring dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night does bring a low chance for snow but will quickly exit by Monday morning.