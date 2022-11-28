 Skip to main content
Wet and windy weather hits during the middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We feel the wintry chill again by Wednesday. Leading up to the cooldown, showers and strong winds kick in Tuesday.

Tuesday starts dry and cloudy, with slightly breezy winds. By the middle of the afternoon, scattered light rain showers start falling. We'll continue to have occasional showers through the evening. Late in the evening, a little snow may mix in, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

By Tuesday night, the weather dries out and turns windy. Southwest wind gust jump over 30 mph, and at times may hit 45 mph going into Wednesday morning. The rest of Wednesday stays windy with southwest to west wind gusts between 35-45 mph. 

Temperatures fall plenty between Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday hits the mild mid-50s, then Wednesday falls to the low 30s. With the strong winds, wind chills cool to the teens.

We reverse course late this week. Thursday stays in the 30s, then Friday jumps to near 50 degrees. Both days stay dry.

We cool to the 30s over the weekend, then keep going back and forth next week.

