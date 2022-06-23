West Nile virus reported in 7 Illinois counties

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reminds the public that Mosquito Season has begun in Illinois.
Positive batches of West Nile Virus have been reported in seven counties around Illinois.
The first mosquitos to test positive for West Nile virus this year were reported on May 24 in Roselle in DuPage County.
Since that discovery, six more counties - Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, Macoupin and Washington - have reported batches of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms in humans include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.
Symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks.
Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will never show any symptoms.
People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immunity systems are at higher risk of developing severe illness from West Nile virus.
Public health officials around the country are highlighting the importance to "Fight the Bite" during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.
"Fight the Bite" by practicing the 3 "R's" -- reduce, repel, and report.
Reduce: Make sure screens on doors and windows are tight-fitting with no tears or small openings. Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed. These spots include flowerpots and ponds.
Repel: Wear shoes and socks with long pants and a light-colored long-sleeved shirt when outdoors. Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Report: Report locations where you spot stagnant water like flooded yards or roadside ditches.
There have been no human cases of West Nile virus so far this year.
However, there were 64 cases and 5 deaths attributed to West Nile virus in 2021.
“West Nile virus is a serious illness, and we want to remind everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites at this time of year when so many of us are spending more time outdoors,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.
“The most important things we can do are to wear insect repellent if we are spending time outside and eliminate standing water where mosquitos breed around our homes. These precautions are especially important for those with weakened immune systems.”