West Michigan hands Beloit first series loss of 2023

BELOIT, WI — Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium carried a mid-summer feel to it.

Temperatures were in the mid-80's, a bright sun shined overhead, and a crowd of 1,336 enjoyed a beautiful day at the ballpark.  

On the field, the West Michigan Whitecaps defeated the Beloit Sky Carp 7-2 to take the six-game series four games to two.  

Luis Palacios had another solid start for the Sky Carp.

In six innings, he allowed two earned runs and seven hits.

He didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven.  

After West Michigan got on the board with an unearned run against Palacios in the top of the second inning, the Sky Carp responded in the bottom half with a run of their own to tie the game.  

Jake Thompson led off the frame with a double, went to third on a groundout by Brady Allen and scored on a Joe Mack single.

A Mack fielders choice in the ninth accounted for the Sky Carp’s other run.  

West Michigan added solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-1 lead, then added four runs in the eighth inning to close the scoring.  

The Sky Carp will hit the road beginning Tuesday for a six-game series at Fort Wayne.

Beloit will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a week-long series against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday, May 16.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

