Well above average temperatures take over through Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures heat up bringing us to record-breaking territory Thursday before the coldest air of the season takes over.
Wednesday morning is off to a warmer start as many have only dropped into the lower 50's. Cloud cover will be noticed through the morning with a low chance for a light, brief shower.
Cloud cover will exit by the afternoon allowing sunshine to return. Temperatures will also quickly jump, breaking into the lower 70's for above average conditions.
Temperatures will remain mild tonight as overnight lows will only fall into the upper 50's. Warm air will really take over for Thursday putting us into record-breaking territory. Thursday's record high sits at 74°, we are expected to either tie or break the record tomorrow afternoon.
With temperatures warming, the approaching cold front will bring gusty winds. Winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour. Thursday afternoon also features a low severe potential for areas to the west closer to Iowa.
Portions of our area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. Showers and storms will move through during the afternoon and evening. If any of these storms become severe, damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern.
Showers and storms will move through overnight as the activity will exit by Friday morning.
As the cold front brings this activity into northern Illinois, it will also bring very cold temperatures. We will see a dramatic temperature swing from the middle 70's on Thursday to the middle 30's for Friday.
The coldest air of the season will come rushing in Thursday night into Friday morning as the rest of the forecast stays within the middle to upper 30's. Overnight lows come Sunday may even drop into the upper teens as these cold temperatures will truly pack a punch.