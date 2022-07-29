Weekend weather stays pleasant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Heading into the weekend, pleasant weather is expected before chances for rain and heat return.
Pleasant weekend:
Thanks to a large area of high pressure, this weekend will stay dry and sunny. Temperatures will feel slightly warmer as forecast highs are set to reach the middle 80's.
Saturday will bring lots of sunshine and calm winds to the entire area. Temperatures will hit the middle 80's as we stay dry and mostly clear into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 60's.
Sunday may be a degree or two warmer with the middle 80's sticking around. Most of the day will stay dry with chances for rain slowly creeping back late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Monday does bring our next rain chance before the heat takes control.
Next chance and heat:
With dry conditions sticking around, chances for storms return for the start of next week.
Chances for rain will increase after 7 a.m. with scattered showers and storms possible. Most of the activity will move out into the afternoon with dry conditions returning again by Tuesday.
Sunshine will take over once again as dangerous heat builds in. Temperatures will soar into the middle 90's with humidity also making a comeback. Your heat index values will climb into the lower 100's.
This heat will remain into Thursday with temperatures falling into the upper 80's by next Friday for some 'relief'.