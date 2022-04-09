Weekend warmth leads to an active weather week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline woke up to some sunny and spring weather this morning! The first day in 10 days that we haven’t been raining or drizzly. We see more spring-like weather into Sunday before wet weather returns for next week.
Spring like weekend:
Saturday has been a dry and slightly below seasonable day so far; temperatures have warmed into the low 50s and should steadily start to drop as the day comes to an end. Temperatures are still cool for this time of year, but at least we are getting a little closer to average.
As clouds exit the Stateline temperatures start to tumble back into the low 30s for the overnight hours. It will feel a bit chillier as we experience a light northwesterly breeze.
Sunday temperatures start to rebound and start to finally feel like spring across the Stateline! We see some clouds during the day, but overall, we remain dry. Temperatures warm to the upper 50s thanks to some breezy southeast winds.
As the day goes on, we could see some scattered showers and storms for late Sunday afternoon into the evening so keep an eye on the sky and have the 13 Weather Authority app as the weekend comes to a close.
Becoming active again:
Sunday night is when the Stateline shifts into a more active weather pattern that lasts into the middle of next week. The first half of the week features daily chances for rain but will not be a complete wash out every day.
Monday starts with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to middle 60s. As the day goes on the chance for rain increases. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday. We see morning partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The chances for rain mainly stay in the afternoon into the evening hours. Again, a rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.
Wednesday looks to remain mostly cloudy with warm temperatures that could reach the low 70s in a few spots. Again, rain chances are higher early in the day and could feature a few rumbles of thunder. For now, the risk for strong to severe storms remains very low. This is the time of year where we can see violent storms, so review your severe weather safety plan so you are ready for the season.
Looking ahead:
After a mild week, temperatures look to drop back into the below average range. We remain calm and dry until the start of the weekend.
Temperatures look to be in the mid to low 50s for the end of the week then back into the 40s for next weekend.