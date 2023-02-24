Weekend turns sunny and warmer before showers return

Winter returns for Friday before temperatures warm up into the weekend as sunshine also makes a comeback.
Temperatures have dropped into the teens this morning with wind chills values in the single digits for some. Overall Friday will stay chilly as afternoon highs will struggle to break into the lower 30's.
You may see some sunshine early as cloud cover will continue to move in. The morning stays dry with a chance for snow moving in mainly after 4 p.m. Scattered light snow showers will be seen in mainly along the Stateline.
This activity will exit by tonight leaving behind a few flurries. Cloud cover will also part ways with the area allowing sunshine to take over.
The weekend brings back mild temperatures along with plenty of sunshine. Saturday's afternoon highs are expected to crack into the lower 40's. Dry conditions remain into Sunday with sunshine also sticking around.
Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 40's. Sunday evening and the overnight hours will see cloud cover moving back in as soaking rain will dominate overnight into Monday morning.
Some may see over 1" of rain with heavy rain expected along with very warm temperatures. Highs on Monday will bring into the lower 50's for a spring-like day.