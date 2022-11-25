 Skip to main content
Weekend showers hold off in time for holiday festivities

tonight 2.png

Showers are back by the end of the weekend, but thankfully won't interrupt Stroll on State

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather stays quiet and mild for one more day, then showers and cooler air pop up several times through next week.

Saturday keeps the sunny and mild weather going for a 2nd day in a row. Temperatures rise into the middle 50s, with slightly breezy winds in the afternoon. 

stroll on state planner.png

This is perfect timing with Stroll on State on Saturday. The afternoon looks picture perfect for the parade, then a little cool for events like the tree lighting and fireworks. 

Euro short range.png

By Saturday night, a rain/snow mix slides into our area. We'll see showers continue into early Sunday morning, then drier weather in the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Temperatures drop to the 40s on Sunday and Monday. They get back into the 50s by Tuesday, but that's when the next shower chance arrives. Rain and snow showers fall between Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Brisk weather in the 30s settle in by Wednesday and stay through the first few days of December.

