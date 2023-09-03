 Skip to main content
Week two's top five plays of the week

FNF 2023

ROCKFORD — It's time to take one final look back at week two in the high school football ranks as we found the best five plays from around the area.

#5: Guilford's Messiah Tilson takes a kickoff all the way back for a touchdown against Auburn

#4: Harlem's Derek Anderson connects with Drake Ferguson who makes a fantastic catch for a Touchdown against Hononegah.

#3: Forreston's Coehen Kirchner flies out of nowhere to intercept a Dakota pass and return it for a pick-six helping the Cardinals beat the Indians.

#2: Polo's Brock Soltow breaks through several Orangeville defenders to break off a long Touchdown run, one of four on the day for the Marco's Quarterback.

#1: Belvidere's Jason Dean makes a spectacular toe-tap catch in the back corner of the endzone for a Touchdown.

