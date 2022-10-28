 Skip to main content
Week-long stretch of the 60s starts this weekend

The last weekend of October remains warm, dry, and sunny

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Halloween's and November's usual chilly weather holds off for a while this year. We jump to nearly 15 degrees warmer than usual as the new month kicks off.

Over the next week, highs in the 60s are the theme, with a few days close to 70 degrees as November kicks off. Pleasant weather joins in with the warm spell.

pumpkin patch forecast1.png

Saturday keeps sunny weather around with highs in the 60s. These temperatures stick for Sunday, but mainly cloudy weather moves in instead.

pumpkin patch forecast2.png

There is a slight chance for rain Sunday evening, but showers for now trend toward staying to our south and east.

Halloween warms to the middle 60s, which is perfect timing for Trick-or-Treating. 

Past Days and Forecast Graph.png

As November begins, we take a run at 70-degree days. We likely fall just short, but this is still 15 degrees warmer than average and very comfortable for this time of year. Sunny and dry weather sticks around all week.

The usual November chill may move in next weekend, with chances for rain.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

