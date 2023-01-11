Wednesday will feel like early spring before active weather moves in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mild temperatures move in today before a possible rain and snow mix will arrive into Thursday.
Wednesday morning brings a chance for freezing drizzle and freezing fog. Some activity is moving through portions of our area, not all of the activity is reaching the ground. Regardless, watch for slick spots as you head out this morning.
Areas of patchy fog have also developed for a few spots and with temperatures dropping close to freezing, there may be freezing fog occurring. Both of these threats will subside later this morning as temperatures warm.
Wednesday will feel more like early spring rather than the heart of winter. Average temperatures for the middle of January are in the upper 20's but this afternoon, highs are expected to reach for the middle to upper 40's for very mild conditions.
As we warm up later today, cloud cover will stick around with most of the day staying dry. Later tonight, a slight chance for rain will move in with a better chance to see precipitation comes into Thursday.
Some may see a rain and snow mix further south early into the morning as most of the area may remain dry. Chances for a rain and snow mix if not just snow showers stick around as the afternoon and evening will see a second wave.
Some may see minor accumulations through Thursday before we dry off into Friday.
As this activity moves through, it will also drop our temperatures. Thursday through Saturday will feature afternoon highs within the low to middle 30's. Chances for rain return late Sunday as the next week brings active weather and mild temperatures back to the area.