Wednesday warms up before we kick off a soggy stretch of weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures soar for Wednesday before a cooler and soggy stretch of weather arrives tomorrow.
Warm and windy:
The warmest day of the week is off to a chilly start as temperatures have fallen into the lower to middle 30's this morning. Some haze/fog is also noticed this morning but will clear out as the sun continues to rise.
The morning hours will see temperatures quickly jump into the lower 60's by lunch time. Today will feature sunshine and some cloud cover as windy conditions set in for the afternoon.
Winds will increase to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Windy and warm weather will return for the afternoon as we'll climb into the upper 60's, flirting with the 70's.
Enjoy the warm weather today as cooler and rainy weather returns as early as Thursday.
Soggy stretch:
With the first half of the week staying dry, Thursday kicks off a cooler and rainy stretch of weather. The overnight hours stay dry into the early morning as showers will move into the area by midmorning.
Rain showers will be light to moderate as the activity may spill over into the early afternoon. We'll get some dry time for the rest of the day before our next chance for rain moves in early Friday morning.
Showers will return for Friday and are likely to stick around for a majority of the day. The activity is expected to be widespread with off and on rain likely by the afternoon. Along with a soggy Friday, winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour for a windy day as well.
The showers will start to exit late Friday but as temperatures fall, there is a chance to see a rain and snow mix late Friday early into Saturday morning. Most of the day on Saturday is expected to stay dry.
Temperatures will also slowly fall as these showers arrive. Thursday's highs will reach into the upper 50's with just the lower to middle 40's expected for Friday.