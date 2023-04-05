Wednesday turns windy before sunshine and warmer weather returns

After active weather passed through this morning, Wednesday will stay dry but turn very windy with some under a Wind Advisory.
The severe threat has passed the area leaving us with a long stretch of dry weather. Cloud cover will begin to clear out throughout the day leading to some sunshine along with very windy conditions.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for DeKalb County for south winds 20-30 MPH and gusts expected to reach 45-50 MPH. Take caution on while driving.
Although the rest of the area is not under any advisories, winds are still expected to gust near 40 MPH at times. Gusts will drop to 35 MPH into tonight as we still remain breezy into Thursday.
Temperatures will also proceed to drop throughout the day, out of the upper 60's we saw this morning to the lower 30's overnight. This will make for a windy and chilly start to your Thursday.
Thursday will feature lots of sunshine as it will dominate for the next several days. Afternoon highs will stay within the lower 50's, but conditions quickly warm into the weekend.
Dry weather will settle in for the holiday weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 60's by Sunday.
Some good news, next week brings us even warmer weather as forecast highs are expected to reach the 70's, potentially even the lower 80's. Our 6-10 day outlook features northern Illinois under high chances of seeing these warm temperatures through the middle of April.