Wednesday turns windy before sunshine and warmer weather returns

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 03/14/1985.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.70  1 am 4/05   9.2  9.3  9.3  9.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.82  5 pm 4/04         0.12       9.50  7 pm 4/11


&&

Wednesday turns windy before sunshine and warmer weather returns

  • 0

After active weather passed through this morning, Wednesday will stay dry but turn very windy with some under a Wind Advisory.

tonight 4.png

The severe threat has passed the area leaving us with a long stretch of dry weather. Cloud cover will begin to clear out throughout the day leading to some sunshine along with very windy conditions. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for DeKalb County for south winds 20-30 MPH and gusts expected to reach 45-50 MPH. Take caution on while driving. 

Wind Gust Forecast.png

Although the rest of the area is not under any advisories, winds are still expected to gust near 40 MPH at times. Gusts will drop to 35 MPH into tonight as we still remain breezy into Thursday. 

Temperatures will also proceed to drop throughout the day, out of the upper 60's we saw this morning to the lower 30's overnight. This will make for a windy and chilly start to your Thursday. 

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine as it will dominate for the next several days. Afternoon highs will stay within the lower 50's, but conditions quickly warm into the weekend. 

Dry weather will settle in for the holiday weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 60's by Sunday. 

6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

Some good news, next week brings us even warmer weather as forecast highs are expected to reach the 70's, potentially even the lower 80's. Our 6-10 day outlook features northern Illinois under high chances of seeing these warm temperatures through the middle of April. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you