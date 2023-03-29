Wednesday takes on wintry weather

Winter-like weather makes a comeback for our Wednesday with brief snow showers this morning as we jump back into Spring as early as tomorrow.
This morning brings us a chance for a few snow showers. with cloud cover building in, a cold front will sweep through bringing us a few snow showers during the morning commute.
Snow is expected between 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The snow may limit visibility during your drive and even lead to some slick spots. Once the snow exits, cloud cover will also start to move out.
After the morning snow showers, clouds will exit allowing lots of sunshine to return. Afternoon highs will only hit the upper 30's as Wednesday's weather stays wintry.
Thursday will be off to a sunny start as cloud cover will build in. Temperatures will quickly jump back into the middle 50's. A warm front will move through bringing not only mild weather but also rain showers into Thursday night.
These showers will follow us into Friday morning and may feature a few thunderstorms. Friday afternoon and evening brings a threat of severe weather.
The entire area is under some kind of potential. The southwest of our area is under a 3 out of 5 with the rest under a 2 out of 5. All threats still remain on the table including hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.
A few showers will linger into Saturday morning and as temperatures drop, we may see brief rain/snow or snow showers before drying off. The 60's quickly return into Sunday with plenty of sunshine.