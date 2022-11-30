Wednesday stays windy and cold before temperatures slowly warm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Windy and cold conditions take us through Wednesday before we see some improvements towards the end of the week.
Wednesday is off to a cold start as temperatures have dropped into the lower 20's. Winds are also gusty early on. Winds throughout our day will gust up to 40 miles per hour.
These cold temperatures and gusty winds have dropped our "feels like" temperatures this morning to the single digits for a few locations. A majority of the day will stay cold and windy with some sunshine returning. The clouds you'll notice early will move out later with sunny skies taking over even into Thursday.
Winds will die down overnight but there will still be a light breeze into tomorrow with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Sunshine will stick around into Thursday as we stay dry and afternoon highs climb into the upper 30's.
Cloud cover will return into Friday with temperatures really bouncing back as the lower 50's are expected into the afternoon. Gorgeous weather will take us into the end of the week before a chance for rain arrives.
Friday night does feature a low chance for scattered showers. As a few showers may pass by, temperatures will also drop. Forecast highs for Saturday are set to reach the lower 30's with wind chill values back into the teens.