Wednesday stays quiet ahead of soaking showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday brings the calm before the storm as the day remains dry with showers expected to move in overnight, even bringing a wintry mix.
Wednesday morning brings us a brisk start with temperatures falling into the lower 20's for some. Clear skies will be noticed early allowing some sunshine to reach us, however cloud cover will move throughout the day.
After a cold start, afternoon highs will reach the lower 40's with calm winds making today the calm before the storm.
As a low-pressure system will move closer to home, rain showers will move in later this evening mainly after 10 p.m. With overnight lows will fall near freezing, sleet may mix in with the rain overnight as rain showers will take over during the morning commute.
Areas of heavy rain will move through early tomorrow, don't forget the rain gear as you head out the door! A rain and snow mix will begin to mix in by midmorning if not snow showers.
Areas to the west of I-39 have the best chance for seeing wet snow, it may accumulate.
Jo Daviess county will see a Winter Storm Watch go into effect at midnight tonight until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Heavy snow is possible from Dubuque to Madison. The watch does feature 2-6 inches of snow with gusty winds.
Green and Rock County into southern Wisconsin will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning until 6 p.m. into the evening. Accumulating snow, 3-6 inches, will bring impacts especially on the roads.
By the afternoon, some of the activity may transition to a rain and snow mix if not just light rain as the system begins to exit.
Along with the soggy weather, gusty winds will also take over. Winds will pick up later tonight gusting near 30 to 35 miles per hour. These windy conditions will remain into Thursday.
Thursday night will stay dry, but Friday morning may still see flurries if not light snow showers as a secondary cold front moves through.
Good news is we will stay dry this weekend with sunshine and warming temperatures!