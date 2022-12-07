 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile or less in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing along and north
of Interstate 88 in north central Illinois may allow for fog to
create patchy slick road conditions early this morning,
especially on bridge decks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Wednesday provides a brief break before active weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a foggy start, Wednesday will stay dry before our next system reaches us bringing a rain and snow mix. 

This morning we're off to a quiet but foggy start. The entire area is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile in some areas. Freezing fog may also be a concern further north into southern Wisconsin. Give yourself extra time this morning. 

The fog will dissipate later this morning as the advisory expires. Mostly cloudy skies will take over today, but you may see a few glimpses of sunshine this afternoon. 

Temperatures will reach back into the lower to middle 40's as we stay dry. Thursday will also be off to a dry start as our next system will reach us into the late afternoon and evening.

The activity will move in as rain showers into the latter half of the day tomorrow. As temperatures begin to drop, the rain will transition into a rain and snow mix mainly along the IL/WI Stateline. 

With the system still moving through into Friday morning, the showers will likely transition into wet snow. Accumulations are likely into southern Wisconsin. Some of that snow may spill over into northern Illinois. 

Any snow amounts or where this system will line up is still unclear. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

