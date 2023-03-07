Wednesday looks to be the calm before the snow

Snow showers grow more and more likely as we get closer to Thursday, while midweek provides a few more hours of dry time.
While we won't see as much sunshine, Wednesday stays in the middle 40s and we hold onto the dry weather. Look for a mostly cloudy sky and breezy east winds to round out conditions.
Thursday starts out dry and cloudy, then could turn snowy by the afternoon hours. By Thursday evening, most spots see showers. The heaviest of the snow occurs Thursday night, then turns lighter by sunrise Friday. The showers may linger until the end of Friday morning.
Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll counties as a "heads up" that several inches of snow are possible. We could see these alerts expand into the rest of our area in the coming days.
Most spots see snow, but near and south of I-88 could see some rain showers mix in with the snow. This could complicate how much snow accumulates; same with the potential storm track and temperatures staying above freezing.
For now, be ready for several inches of snow by Friday morning, which of course slows down the morning commute. Roads may be snow-covered and slushy at times.
While temperatures get above freezing Friday, don't look for them to be all that warm. We see conditions in the upper 30s Friday afternoon, and then the middle 30s this weekend. Another chance at snow showers is possible sometime between late Saturday and early Monday.