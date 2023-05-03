Wednesday kicks off a warmup as we stay dry

Despite a cold start, temperatures begin to warm starting today as sunshine dominates as the weather stays dry.
As you head out the door this morning, bundle up! Temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 30's. However, you might not need as many layers.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower 60's as sunshine mixes in with a few clouds. Dry conditions remain today and into tonight.
You might notice a light breeze with winds gusting near 15 MPH at times. Overall, we're in for a great day.
Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 40's as we remain quiet and partly cloudy. Sunshine will dominate into tomorrow as even warmer weather moves in.
Starting Thursday, the 70's returns for the first time in two weeks. We stay dry through tomorrow. Friday brings us mostly cloudy skies and a low chance for showers.
Most of the area will stay dry through the end of the week. Saturday will stay dry as well with some cloud cover sticking around. Once we get to Sunday, temperatures will be nearly 10° above average.
The upper 70's, potentially lower 80's, take over at the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. However, active weather also moves in bringing showers late Suday and into Monday.