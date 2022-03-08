Wednesday keeps the quiet weather going

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of the week continues to give us a break from wintry weather. Those conditions return quickly on Thursday.
"Copy and paste":
High pressure provided sunny and dry weather for Tuesday, and those conditions keep going into the middle of the week.
Look for another day with bright, sunny conditions and cool temperatures. Wednesday warms into the upper 30s, just like Tuesday. The only difference between the days is a light breeze from the northwest rather than Tuesday's southerly winds.
Clouds return quickly Wednesday night as the next weather system arrives. Be ready for some wintry weather by late Thursday.
Snow and cold:
Thursday morning stays cloudy and dry, then light snow showers look to break out by the middle of Thursday afternoon.
Right now, the snow amounts are trending to be rather light. We may not pick up much for snowfall, but there could be just enough to case slippery roads in spots by Thursday evening.
The weather should dry out overnight Thursday. Friday looks dry and partly cloudy at this point. The weather turns sunny going through the weekend.
Temperatures, however, stay very wintry for a few days. Thursday and Friday barely get above freezing. By Saturday, we may only be in the 20s.
Back to spring:
By the end of the weekend, spring weather takes back over and continues through next week.
Sunday jumps a whopping 20 degrees upward, bringing us back into the upper 40s for the end of the weekend.
Monday stays in the upper 40s, with a slight chance at a mix of rain and snow showers. Beyond Monday, the weather may stay dry until late next week.
Temperatures keep going up from there. Tuesday and beyond warm into the 50s, and there could be a few days in the 60s as a possibility.