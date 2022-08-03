Wednesday brings strong storms along with heat and humidity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As heat and humidity stick around, strong storms may reach the area later this morning.
Steamy and stormy:
Wednesday is off to a quiet and muggy start. Humidity will be noticed all day long as heat will slowly build in. Temperatures will reach near 90° but it will feel like we are closer to the middle to upper 90's.
Steamy temperatures settle in for today as we await the coming storms. Cloud cover will build in ahead of the activity. Portions of our area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential.
If any of these storms become severe, damaging wind gusts and hail along with heavy rainfall will being the biggest concerns.
Storms may fire up as early as 9 a.m. with most of the activity moving in later this morning spilling over into the afternoon. As storms move through, they may become more isolated into the late afternoon.
Some showers and storms will linger into the evening before we dry off into the overnight hours.
Some relief:
Thursday will see some relief from the heat as dry conditions also return. We'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow as temperatures reach the lower to middle 80's.
This relief from hot and humid conditions only lasts through tomorrow with the upper 80's returning by Friday. Saturday will even bring back the lower 90's as heat and humidity quickly return.
Showers and storms are also expected to be back into Sunday.