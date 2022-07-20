Wednesday brings some relief from the heat and breezy winds

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to the passage of a cold front, Wednesday will see some relief from the heat along with breezy winds.
Slight relief:
Wednesday is off to a warm and muggy start. As a cold front will move through the morning, less humid air will move in behind it for some relief. Temperatures today will also only climb into the middle 80's.
Sunshine will continue to shine as we stay dry. With the front moving through, breezy conditions are also expected with winds gusting between 30-35 miles per hour later today.
Winds will slowly settle into tonight as we'll see mostly clear skies overnight. Chances for isolated activity returns as early as tomorrow with more rain expected into the weekend.
Next chance:
Most of the day tomorrow will stay dry but the afternoon does feature a low chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will be back in the lower 90's for a final day before the 80's return for the remainder of the forecast.
A better chance for showers and storms returns this weekend starting with late Friday. Portions of our area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. This activity may linger early into Saturday.
Saturday features a chance for isolated activity as well with most of the day staying dry. Another system will arrive late Saturday early into Sunday bringing showers back.
Thanks to all these rain chances over the weekend, next week will bring the lower to middle 80's to the forecast for slightly cooler weather.