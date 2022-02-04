 Skip to main content
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Full interview with survivor who was trafficked in Rockford for 30 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Connie Moore web pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 Investigates looked into human trafficking in Rockford and talked to two survivors about their experiences while being trafficked in the city.

Here is the full interview with one of those survivors, Connie Moore, who was trafficked for 30 years in the city.

She talks about when she started getting trafficked, why she did it for 30 years, how often and where trafficking happens in the city, and what she hopes people will do after hearing her story.

*Some of the content of the interview could include themes that are triggering or disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.*

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

