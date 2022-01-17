Weather Wise: Ice forming on our rivers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've reached the time of year when ice covers the surface of the Rock River and neighboring rivers for long stretches. While the process is similar to other bodies of water, a lot goes into getting ice to form up on the Rock.
Just like with getting ice on lakes and ponds, we need the temperature below freezing for river ice. The colder the air, the quicker ice is able to form. However, because the river water is flowing, mixing, and splashing around, ice isn't able to start building right away like it would on quieter, stiller bodies of water like a lake.
Instead, the river water becomes supercooled. This is when the water temperature is below freezing, but ice hasn't formed yet. Once the river gets into this state, ice crystals in the air fall into the river, jump starting the ice formation process. The ice starts out very small, then gradually grows into chunks, then sheets, then eventually covers the whole river.
While it may be tempting, avoid walking out on the river ice! Since the river is still flowing, the ice isn't as stable as it would be on a lake. The ice can shift, thin, or break up very quickly.
When the ice does break up, it can quickly get clogged against structures like a bridge, or get stuck in a bend or turn in the river. This creates a damming effect, and can quickly lead to flooding. You may not have much warning before the river floods, so if you see the ice breaking and you live near the river, stay on guard for floodwaters.