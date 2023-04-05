Weather Wise: Breaking down the difference between weather and climate

As Earth Day approaches, here's a quick breakdown of how we define climate and how that ties into the dire outlook of where our climate is headed.
Earth’s climate is complex. It’s driven by changes in energy from the sun, the tilt of the Earth, the orbit of the Earth around the sun, changes in gasses in the atmosphere, and from activities of those living on it. All of these factors work into what you may feel with the weather on a spot on the Earth at a certain time of year.
Simply, climate is like your personality, while the weather is your mood. If you step in the middle of the winter on a warm, sunny day, you wouldn’t expect the weather to be exactly like that one year later. If you add up the weather on that day over a long period of time, you’d get a sense of the climate for that time of year. Climate gives you an idea of how the weather may act.
Weather changes dramatically daily, while climate shows long term trends. This why we can see huge swings in the weather on a day-to-day or week-to-week basis, but we still define our seasons in a certain way (how hot or cold, how cloudy, windy, rainy or snowy, etc.).
This also means we can still see harsh cold or snow, even though climate is unnaturally warming. We have to look at the overall trend instead of the point-by-point data.
Our climate goes through one hundred-thousand-year cycles of warming and cooling. We’ve had very rapid warming, however, over the last 300 years, that can’t be explained by anything other than human-made causes.