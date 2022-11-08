 Skip to main content
Weather whiplash underway as we hit midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures jump through midweek before dropping this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get hit with summer and winter weather within 3 days. The transition between seasons may provide a round of rain or two.

First up-- a warm front slides through overnight, kicking off a big spike in temperatures. A few sprinkles may fall around daybreak Wednesday as the front finishes moving through. Wednesday afternoon won't be very warm just yet, but we do jump into the upper 60s for highs. 

2 panels with big icons.png

Thursday provides the near-record warmth. Temperatures soar into the low 70s, with mainly cloudy conditions. This is the 4th time temperatures hit the 70s this month, which has only happened 4 other times in November on record.

Euro short range.png

The warmth is short-lived. An Arctic cold front plows through by Thursday evening, sending temperatures plummeting. We likely see showers and possibly a storm or two Thursday evening as the front passes by.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Behind the front, temperatures are barely above freezing Friday, and stay that way this weekend. In fact, the cold snap may keep us in the 30s for highs well into next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

