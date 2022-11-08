Weather whiplash underway as we hit midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get hit with summer and winter weather within 3 days. The transition between seasons may provide a round of rain or two.
First up-- a warm front slides through overnight, kicking off a big spike in temperatures. A few sprinkles may fall around daybreak Wednesday as the front finishes moving through. Wednesday afternoon won't be very warm just yet, but we do jump into the upper 60s for highs.
Thursday provides the near-record warmth. Temperatures soar into the low 70s, with mainly cloudy conditions. This is the 4th time temperatures hit the 70s this month, which has only happened 4 other times in November on record.
The warmth is short-lived. An Arctic cold front plows through by Thursday evening, sending temperatures plummeting. We likely see showers and possibly a storm or two Thursday evening as the front passes by.
Behind the front, temperatures are barely above freezing Friday, and stay that way this weekend. In fact, the cold snap may keep us in the 30s for highs well into next week.